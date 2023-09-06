ACC commander announces new William Tell award

U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. James Harvey III a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen is applauded during the William Tell 2023 opening ceremony dinner at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Ga. Col. Harvey and the 332d Fighter Group were the winners of the “Best Overall Team Award” during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The best air and ground crews from across the Air Force fighter enterprise will compete in September at the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet, the first fighter competition of its kind in nearly two decades.

