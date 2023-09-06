ACC commander announces new William Tell award

U.S. Air Force Gen Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command introduces retired Air Force Lt. Col. Harvey, (left) a member of the storied 332nd Fighter Group of the Tuskegee Airmen during the competition’s ceremony dinner at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Ga. Col Harvey led the 332d Fighter Group to the “Best Overall Team Award” win during the first-ever gunnery meet held in 1949 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The gunnery meet was the predecessor to William Tell. A new William Tell Competition “Lt. Col. James Harvey III F-15 Wing Award” was named in honor of Col Harvey.

