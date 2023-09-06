Airman Leadership School graduates and instructors pose for a photo at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 11:35
|Photo ID:
|8015245
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-QS607-1210
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT