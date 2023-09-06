Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation [Image 4 of 4]

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School graduates and instructors pose for a photo at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:35
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
