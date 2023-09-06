Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Airman Leadership School graduated Class 23-F at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 7.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow
SrA Aaron Byron, 17th Communications Squadron
SrA Kyla Jackson, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
SrA Gregory Lim, 17th Security Forces Squadron
SrA Shantell Mayes, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
SrA Jose Padilla, 17th Communications Squadron
Jessica Robles, 17th Medical Group
SrA Ethan Sherwood, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs
SrA Omri Washington, 315th Training Squadron
SrA Eric Zwyer, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron
Laughlin
SrA Stephen Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron
SrA Gustavo Garcia, 47th Comptroller Squadron
SrA Leland Green, 47th Operations Support Squadron
SrA Diego Padilla, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
SSgt Robert Taggart, 47th Operations Support Squadron
SrA Armad Wicks, 47th Operations Support Squadron
General Mitchell Air National Guard Base
SrA Jessica Rohleder, 128th Operations Support Squadron
