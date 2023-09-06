Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Airman Leadership School graduates and instructors pose for a photo at the Powell

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Airman Leadership School graduated Class 23-F at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 7.
    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!


    Goodfellow
    SrA Aaron Byron, 17th Communications Squadron
    SrA Kyla Jackson, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    SrA Gregory Lim, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    SrA Shantell Mayes, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    SrA Jose Padilla, 17th Communications Squadron
    Jessica Robles, 17th Medical Group
    SrA Ethan Sherwood, 17th Training Wing Public Affairs
    SrA Omri Washington, 315th Training Squadron
    SrA Eric Zwyer, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron

    Laughlin
    SrA Stephen Gaines, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    SrA Gustavo Garcia, 47th Comptroller Squadron
    SrA Leland Green, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    SrA Diego Padilla, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    SSgt Robert Taggart, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    SrA Armad Wicks, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    General Mitchell Air National Guard Base
    SrA Jessica Rohleder, 128th Operations Support Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

