Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Airman Leadership School graduates and instructors pose for a photo at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch) see less | View Image Page