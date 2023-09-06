Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Taggart, Class 23-F Airman Leadership School graduate, delivers the class speech during the Class 23-F ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. Taggart recounted time spent with his class and shared stories of their comradery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

