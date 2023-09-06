Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation [Image 3 of 4]

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, presents the John L. Levitow Award to Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood, Airman Leadership School Class 23-F class lead, during the Class 23-F ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest award offered at ALS; it is based upon all performance tasks, peer stratifications, and the capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 8015244
    VIRIN: 230907-F-QS607-1105
    Resolution: 3508x2806
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation
    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation
    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation
    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Development
    Training
    ALS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT