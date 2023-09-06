Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, presents the John L. Levitow Award to Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood, Airman Leadership School Class 23-F class lead, during the Class 23-F ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest award offered at ALS; it is based upon all performance tasks, peer stratifications, and the capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

