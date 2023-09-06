U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Campbell, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, presents the John L. Levitow Award to Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood, Airman Leadership School Class 23-F class lead, during the Class 23-F ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest award offered at ALS; it is based upon all performance tasks, peer stratifications, and the capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation
Goodfellow Air Force Base
