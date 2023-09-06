Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation [Image 2 of 4]

    Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shantell Mayes, Class 23-F Airman Leadership School graduate, presents the “L” to a group of first sergeants belonging to the 17th Training Wing during the Class 23-F ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 8015243
    VIRIN: 230907-F-QS607-1093
    Resolution: 3778x3022
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Leadership
    Development
    Training
    ALS

