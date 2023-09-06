Airman Leadership School 23-F Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shantell Mayes, Class 23-F Airman Leadership School graduate, presents the “L” to a group of first sergeants belonging to the 17th Training Wing during the Class 23-F ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

