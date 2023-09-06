A memorial statue displays the timeline of events that took place on 9/11 in chronological order at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. During a memorial ceremony, the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department brought together personnel from across the base to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 08:26 Photo ID: 8014822 VIRIN: 230911-F-XY111-1170 Resolution: 5732x4377 Size: 2.57 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.