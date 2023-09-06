Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers participate in a 9/11 memorial 5K hosted by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. After the 5K, a ceremony was held in honor of the 2,977 people who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    This work, ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    9/11
    remembrance
    AFCENT
    5K
    Al Dhafra

