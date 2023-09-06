ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen prepare to present the colors during a 9/11 memorial ceremony hosted by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony was held in honor of the 2,977 people who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

