Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen prepare to present the colors during a 9/11 memorial ceremony hosted by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony was held in honor of the 2,977 people who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 8014817
    VIRIN: 230911-F-XY111-1105
    Resolution: 7200x5011
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11
    remembrance
    AFCENT
    5K
    Al Dhafra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT