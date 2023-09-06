ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Zinselmeier, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department driver operator, tolls a bell during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held by the 380th ECES Fire Department at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. Historically, a bell toll signals the beginning of a shift for a firefighter, while a series of bells is sounded when a firefighter dies in the line of duty to alert all members that a comrade had made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

