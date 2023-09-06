U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elijah Zinselmeier, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department driver operator, tolls a bell during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held by the 380th ECES Fire Department at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. Historically, a bell toll signals the beginning of a shift for a firefighter, while a series of bells is sounded when a firefighter dies in the line of duty to alert all members that a comrade had made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8014820
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-XY111-1145
|Resolution:
|6034x4477
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT