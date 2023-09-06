ADAB Fire Department remembers 9/11, hosts memorial ceremony

A firefighter’s gear lies folded during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held by the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2023. The ceremony brought together personnel from across the base to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

Date Taken: 09.11.2023
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE