Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years [Image 4 of 4]

    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years

    BOBLINGEN, GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Haze Hardy, Jr. has been serving the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years. The lead food service specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart works at the Originals Café on Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany, his first duty station as a drafted Soldier in 1968.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 06:19
    Photo ID: 8014609
    VIRIN: 230911-A-SM279-7509
    Resolution: 2605x3697
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, DE 
    Hometown: ANDERSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years
    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years
    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years
    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Stuttgart food service specialist &lsquo;serves up&rsquo; Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT