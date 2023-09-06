LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years

Haze Hardy, Jr., the lead food service specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, prepares dressing for lunch at the Originals Café on Panzer Kaserne, in Böblingen, Germany. Hardy was drafted into the Army in 1968. He said he served two years, 11 months, 26 days and 4 hours as a Soldier, but he stayed in Germany and continues to serve the Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years, now.

