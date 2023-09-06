Haze Hardy, Jr., the lead food service specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart on Panzer Kaserne, in Böblingen, Germany, grabs a bowl and a tray to help him prepare lunch at the Originals Café. Hardy arrived at Panzer Kaserne as a drafted Soldier in 1968, and he’s been here serving the community ever since.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 06:19 Photo ID: 8014608 VIRIN: 230911-A-SM279-7430 Resolution: 2691x3870 Size: 2.08 MB Location: BOBLINGEN, DE Hometown: ANDERSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.