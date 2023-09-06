Haze Hardy, Jr., the lead food service specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart on Panzer Kaserne, in Böblingen, Germany, grabs a bowl and a tray to help him prepare lunch at the Originals Café. Hardy arrived at Panzer Kaserne as a drafted Soldier in 1968, and he’s been here serving the community ever since.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 06:19
|Photo ID:
|8014608
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-SM279-7430
|Resolution:
|2691x3870
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|BOBLINGEN, DE
|Hometown:
|ANDERSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
