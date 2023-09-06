LRC Stuttgart food service specialist ‘serves up’ Stuttgart community for nearly 55 years

Haze Hardy, Jr., the lead food service specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, prepares corn bread for lunch at the Originals Café on Panzer Kaserne, in Böblingen, Germany. When Hardy left his home in South Carolina and arrived at Panzer Kaserne, his first duty station, never would he have imagined that nearly 55 years later he’d still be here.

