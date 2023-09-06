Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics

Staff Sgt. Carly James, an active duty U.S. Air Force airman and Team U.S. athlete, hugs a fellow United Kingdom athlete after completing the Women’s 200-meter race in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

