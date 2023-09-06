Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics

1st Lt. Ryan Arthur, an active duty U.S. Army soldier and Team U.S. athlete, runs the Men’s 1500 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

