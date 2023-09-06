U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler, U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson and U.S. Army Spc. Angela Sutton, all Team U.S. athletes, during a medaling ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 06:27 Photo ID: 8014601 VIRIN: 230911-M-WJ192-7562 Resolution: 4358x3574 Size: 10.24 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.