Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics [Image 8 of 8]

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics

    GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Master Sgt. Ivan Morera, active duty USSOCOM and Team U.S. athlete, competes in the shotput event in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 06:27
    Photo ID: 8014605
    VIRIN: 230911-M-WJ192-7863
    Resolution: 5577x3514
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics
    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT