Team U.S. Invictus Games | Athletics

Master Sgt. Ivan Morera, active duty USSOCOM and Team U.S. athlete, competes in the shotput event in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

