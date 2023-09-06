Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell, incoming 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 2023. This is the first change of command for Det. 1 since its activation in November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8010893
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-IL406-1004
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|150.08 KB
|Location:
|EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT