Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One

Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell, incoming 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 2023. This is the first change of command for Det. 1 since its activation in November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

