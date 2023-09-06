Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One [Image 3 of 5]

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One

    EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Nash, outgoing 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony welcomed U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell as he took command of Det. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

