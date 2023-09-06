Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One

U.S. Air Force Col. David Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, addresses the audience at a change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony honoredU.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell as he assumed command of 33 rd FW Detachment One from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Nash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

