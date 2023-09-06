Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One

U.S. Air Force Col. David Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell, incoming 33rd FW Detachment One commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 2023. This is the first change of command for Det. 1. since its activation in November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

