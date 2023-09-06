Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell assumes command of the 33rd Fighter Wing Detachment One

U.S. Air Force Col. David Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Nash, outgoing 33rd FW Detachment One commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony welcomed U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell as he took command of Det. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

