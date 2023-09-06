Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Rodeo is in town [Image 6 of 9]

    The Rodeo is in town

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    A Czech Republic Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member searches an area for simulated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) during an annual IED Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug.14, 2023. The multilateral training event showcased how different EOD teams from various nations locate explosive devices and the steps they take to safely disarm them. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

