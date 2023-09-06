The Rodeo is in town

A Czech Republic Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member searches an area for simulated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) during an annual IED Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug.14, 2023. The multilateral training event showcased how different EOD teams from various nations locate explosive devices and the steps they take to safely disarm them. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

