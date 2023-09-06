The Rodeo is in town

A Czech RepublicExplosive Ordnance Disposal team member disarms a simulated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an annual IED Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023. The mock IED scenarios were based on real-life happenings from current world events, helping EOD members maintain familiarity and be prepared for modern threats. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 08.14.2023
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE