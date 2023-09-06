A Czech RepublicExplosive Ordnance Disposal team member disarms a simulated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an annual IED Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023. The mock IED scenarios were based on real-life happenings from current world events, helping EOD members maintain familiarity and be prepared for modern threats. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8007189
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-GY077-1069
|Resolution:
|5316x3549
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Rodeo is in town [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
