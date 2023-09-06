Spangdahlem AB conducts multinational EOD training

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight hosted a Multinational Improvised Explosive Device (IED) training exercise Aug. 11-18, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany.



The exercise, titled “IED Rodeo,” is an annual exercise aimed at fostering strong relationships and improving interoperability with allies and partners within the EOD field.



“The overall goal of the IED Rodeo is to build relationships with partner nations through a myriad of operations,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Garrison, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron EOD section chief of quality assurance. “During the week, intel and tactics will be traded, but the most important part of this exercise is the relationships.”



This year, the IED Rodeo saw EOD Teams from the United States Air Force Reserve, Estonia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Poland, and Latvia.

Throughout the six-day period, the IED Rodeo tested the six teams through various simulated scenarios involving unexploded ordnances



“The Rodeo consists of 82 different IED operations performed in round-robin style,” said Garrison. “Each team performed two operations per day with a grand finale including all teams working together on a simulated mass victim scenario.”



Team members had the opportunity to participate and observe each scenario in a cooperative environment where they exchanged methods and ideas, further expanding their knowledge and proficiency in the ever-evolving world of IEDs.



“My favorite part about these exercises is being able to work as teams with our NATO partners,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Kener, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician. “Teamwork and communication is extremely vital. If you don't have that, you don't have a good team.”

