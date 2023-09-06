The Rodeo is in town

A CzechRepublic Explosive Ordnance Disposal team coordinates a plan to disarm a simulated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an annual IED Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023. Throughout the exercise, teamwork was vital to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8007188
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-GY077-1022
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
