Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Rodeo is in town [Image 7 of 9]

    The Rodeo is in town

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A CzechRepublic Explosive Ordnance Disposal team coordinates a plan to disarm a simulated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an annual IED Rodeo exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023. Throughout the exercise, teamwork was vital to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 8007188
    VIRIN: 230814-F-GY077-1022
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Rodeo is in town [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town
    The Rodeo is in town

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Spangdahlem AB
    Saber Nation
    IED Rodeo
    Eifel Krabben

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT