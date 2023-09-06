Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Rodeo is in town

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Czech Republic Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member relays information during an annual Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Rodeo training exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023. The six-day event allowed multiple EOD teams to work closely with one another while practicing and showcasing their skills. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    EOD
    Spangdahlem AB
    Saber Nation
    IED Rodeo
    Eifel Krabben

