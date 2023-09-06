The Rodeo is in town

A Czech Republic Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member relays information during an annual Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Rodeo training exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023. The six-day event allowed multiple EOD teams to work closely with one another while practicing and showcasing their skills. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

