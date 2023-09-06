Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight [Image 2 of 4]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 35th Medical Group’s TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight discuss the transfer of medical documents from physical copies to a digital format with Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. TOPA is responsible for outpatient records, benefits counseling, patient travel, release of information, referral management center, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act considerations and medical referrals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

