Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight

Members of the 35th Medical Group’s TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight discuss the transfer of medical documents from physical copies to a digital format with Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. TOPA is responsible for outpatient records, benefits counseling, patient travel, release of information, referral management center, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act considerations and medical referrals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

