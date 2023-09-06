Members of the 35th Medical Group’s TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight discuss the upcoming changes with Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. The TOPA Flight strives to provide exceptional administrative support services to assist beneficiaries with their healthcare needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:14 Photo ID: 8007133 VIRIN: 230831-F-EP621-1053 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 3.98 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.