    Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight [Image 4 of 4]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, exchanges patches with Tech. Sgt. Amanda Chase, TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration flight chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. TOPA assists and educates patients on the benefits and entitlements of TRICARE program options, transfer enrollment, provide claims assistance, resolve TRICARE problems and file grievances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:14
    Photo ID: 8007134
    VIRIN: 230831-F-EP621-1067
    Resolution: 5405x3861
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base

