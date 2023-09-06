U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Entzminger, TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight records noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the process of transferring medical records from physical to digital copies during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. TOPA assists and educates patients on the benefits and entitlements of TRICARE program options, transfer enrollment, provide claims assistance, resolve TRICARE problems and file grievances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:14 Photo ID: 8007131 VIRIN: 230831-F-EP621-1032 Resolution: 6635x4730 Size: 2.71 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.