U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Entzminger, TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight records noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the process of transferring medical records from physical to digital copies during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023. TOPA assists and educates patients on the benefits and entitlements of TRICARE program options, transfer enrollment, provide claims assistance, resolve TRICARE problems and file grievances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8007131
|VIRIN:
|230831-F-EP621-1032
|Resolution:
|6635x4730
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through TOPA Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
