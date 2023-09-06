DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, soars in its last flight, Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The 55th RQS tactically employed the HH-60G helicopters and their crews in hostile environments to recover downed aircrew and isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

