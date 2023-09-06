A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, navigates the air during its last flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The Pave Hawks were replaced by the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:14 Photo ID: 8007033 VIRIN: 230906-F-DX569-1555 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.15 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.