    DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 16 of 21]

    DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, navigates the air during its last flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The Pave Hawks were replaced by the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:14
    Photo ID: 8007033
    VIRIN: 230906-F-DX569-1555
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    Pave Hawk
    attack
    DM
    563rd RQG
    355 Wing

