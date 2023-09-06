Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 14 of 21]

    DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, hovers over the Ohio River during its last flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The HH-60’s air crew demonstrated capabilities and recruited future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:14
    Photo ID: 8007030
    VIRIN: 230906-F-DX569-1497
    Resolution: 5470x3908
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio River
    PJ
    pararescue
    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    find flight

