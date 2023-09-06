A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, conducts routine training during its last flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The HH-60’s air crew demonstrated capabilities and recruited future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8007034
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-DX569-1594
|Resolution:
|4673x3338
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
