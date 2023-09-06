A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, conducts routine training during its last flight in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023. The HH-60’s air crew demonstrated capabilities and recruited future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 00:14 Photo ID: 8007034 VIRIN: 230906-F-DX569-1594 Resolution: 4673x3338 Size: 6.94 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM’s HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.