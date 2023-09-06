A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, operates in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 6, 2023. The 79th RQS falls under the 563rd Rescue Group, which directs flying operations for the one of the Air Force’s only active duty rescue wings dedicated to combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

DM's HH-60Gs fly last mission [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Abbey Rieves