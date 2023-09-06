Destroyer USS Rafael Peralta completes first live missile on-load in Eden, Australia

PORT EDEN (Aug. 22, 2023) Australian contractors, Australian Sailors and Sailors assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Guam inspect and prep an SM-2 missile to be loaded aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Aug. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

