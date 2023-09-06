Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroyer USS Rafael Peralta completes first live missile on-load in Eden, Australia [Image 2 of 5]

    Destroyer USS Rafael Peralta completes first live missile on-load in Eden, Australia

    EDEN, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PORT EDEN (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) guide an SM-2 missile container into a vertical launching system tube during an SM-2 missile reload, Aug. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    TAGS

    missile
    Australia
    SM-2
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

