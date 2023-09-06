Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroyer USS Rafael Peralta completes first live missile on-load in Eden, Australia

    EDEN, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PORT EDEN (Aug. 22, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Shane Smith, left, from Sarasota, Florida, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Emory Kim, right, from Hillsboro, Oregon, attach lines to a crane hook during an SM-2 missile reload aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Aug. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Missile
    Australia
    SM-2
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

