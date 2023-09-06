Destroyer USS Rafael Peralta completes first live missile on-load in Eden, Australia

Courtesy Photo | PORT EDEN (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PORT EDEN (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) guide an SM-2 missile container into a vertical launching system tube during an SM-2 missile reload, Aug. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead) see less | View Image Page

EDEN, Australia – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) completed the first-ever live ordnance reload for a U.S. warship in Eden, Australia, when it rearmed its Vertical Launch System (VLS) there, Aug. 22.



The re-arm took place following exercise Talisman Sabre 23, where Rafael Peralta conducted a live-fire exercise with the Standard Missile (SM) 2.



“There is tremendous value in expanding the range of locations throughout the Indo-Pacific where U.S. Navy ships can rearm missiles while deployed,” said Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer of USS Rafael Peralta. “Increasing our options for reload sites provides increased flexibility across our mission sets and operating areas. Working closely with our Australian allies, we were able to successfully demonstrate this capability at Eden.”



Rafael Peralta has been operating in the vicinity of Australia for several weeks, participating in exercise Talisman Sabre 23 starting in late July, continuing through a scheduled port visit to Sydney and then operating in support of exercise Malabar 2023, ending on Aug. 21.



U.S. Navy logistics specialists coordinated with Australian allies for the dynamic transportation of ordnance to Eden to coincide with Rafael Peralta’s arrival.



“We’ve worked hand-in-hand with the Australians through multiple exercises and engagements over the past month. It is inspiring to see how our teams have improved interoperability and operated as a unified force,” Cooper said. “Completing this rearm, we added another layer to that already strong cooperation. This gives us new operational agility, benefiting both nations and our ongoing work to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Rafael Peralta assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.