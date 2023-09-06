PORT EDEN (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) guide a used SM-2 missile cartridge out of a vertical launching system tube during an SM-2 missile reload, Aug. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
Destroyer USS Rafael Peralta completes first live missile on-load in Eden, Australia
