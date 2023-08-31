90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge

Five Airmen assigned to the 90th Munitions Squadron pose for a photo during the 2023 Global Strike Challenge, August 17, 2023, in the Weapon Storage Area on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The Global Strike Challenge is a bi-annual competition between Airmen and units across Air Force Global Strike Command to foster teamwork and critical thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

