90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge

Staff Sgt. Zachary Martini, Maintainer/ Airmen in the 90th Munitions Squadron, secures a barrel to a fork lift for transportation during the 2023 Global Strike Challenge, August 17, 2023, in the Weapon Storage Area on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Part of the challenge required a four-member team to compete pushups, run and move three separate barrels for a timed score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

