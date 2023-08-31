A five-Airmen team assigned to the 90th Munitions Squadron work to assemble a trainer warhead, during the 2023 Global Strike Challenge, August 17, 2023, in the Weapon Storage Area on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The challenge requires Airmen to think critically, work together and rely on each other’s skills to get a winning time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 8004910 VIRIN: 230817-F-SE585-2270 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 901.75 KB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.