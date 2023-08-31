Senior Airman Jonathan Schermerhorn, Maintainer in the 90th Munitions Squadron, works on a trainer warhead during the 2023 Global Strike Challenge, August 17, 2023, in the Weapon Storage Area on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The indoor portion of the challenge required a five-member team to assemble a trainer warhead as fast and accurately as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8004906
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-SE585-2050
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|917.01 KB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
This work, 90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
