    90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge [Image 3 of 11]

    90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A four Airmen team from the 90th Munitions Squadron begin a course part of the 2023 Global Strike Challenge, August 17, 2023, in the Weapon Storage Area on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. While two Airmen completed pushups, two Airmen ran a barrel across the course, then all four worked together to transport two more large barrels into a storage area, for a timed score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    This work, 90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

