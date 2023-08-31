A four Airmen team from the 90th Munitions Squadron begin a course part of the 2023 Global Strike Challenge, August 17, 2023, in the Weapon Storage Area on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. While two Airmen completed pushups, two Airmen ran a barrel across the course, then all four worked together to transport two more large barrels into a storage area, for a timed score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 18:13 Photo ID: 8004902 VIRIN: 230817-F-SE585-1037 Resolution: 5064x3369 Size: 858.05 KB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 90 MUNS competes in Global Strike Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.